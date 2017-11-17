SBS Kurdish

Settlement Guide: Immunisation rates continue to rise

Published 17 November 2017 at 12:24pm, updated 17 November 2017 at 12:30pm
By Maria Schaller
Presented by Roza Germian
Available in other languages

Since the Government linked immunisation to family payments, Australias immunisation rate continues to rise. However, vaccination rates and policies still vary across States and Territories. Experts are calling for a National Immunisation Strategy.

