Settlement Guide: Immunisation rates continue to rise

Source: AAP/Gareth
Published 17 November 2017 at 12:24pm, updated 17 November 2017 at 12:30pm
By Maria Schaller
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Since the Government linked immunisation to family payments, Australias immunisation rate continues to rise. However, vaccination rates and policies still vary across States and Territories. Experts are calling for a National Immunisation Strategy.
Published 17 November 2017 at 12:24pm, updated 17 November 2017 at 12:30pm
By Maria Schaller
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share