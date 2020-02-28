Settlement Guide: LGBTIQ Rights in Australia

Source: Getty Images/Gerardo Barreto/EyeEm
Published 28 February 2020 at 7:14pm, updated 28 February 2020 at 7:20pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Australia is one of the world’s most tolerant countries according to a 2013 Pew Research poll which found that nearly eight in ten Australians thought homosexuality should be accepted by society. However, LGBTI activists continue to advocate for wider rights despite the legalisation of same-sex marriage in December 2017.
Published 28 February 2020 at 7:14pm, updated 28 February 2020 at 7:20pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share