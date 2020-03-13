SBS Kurdish

Settlement Guide: Living close to my community

Published 13 March 2020 at 7:23pm
By Audrey Bourget
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
After moving to a new country, there's a lot to organise and a lot of new things to learn. Even if you've been in Australia for years, you probably still encounter situations you don't totally understand. It's no surprise then that many new migrants decide to live close to their community to make things a bit easier. But is living close to your community always the best option for you?

