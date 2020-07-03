SBS Kurdish

Settlement Guide: Love and partner visas in the time of COVID-19

ကိုဗစ္-၁၉ ကာလအတြင္း ပါတနာ ဗီဇာအေျခအေန

Published 3 July 2020 at 5:10pm, updated 3 July 2020 at 7:36pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Travel restrictions and COVID-19 social distancing measures are further delaying processing times for partner visa applicants within and outside Australia. According to the Migration Institute of Australia, just under half of partner visas lodged in the last financial year were granted.

