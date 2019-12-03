SBS Kurdish

Settlement Guide: Overcoming loneliness in a new country

Overcome loneliness

Published 3 December 2019 at 12:55pm, updated 5 December 2019 at 10:27am
By Wolfgang Mueller
Language barriers, cultural differences, separation from family and friends are just some of the reasons why many refugees and asylum seekers experience loneliness. In Sydney and Melbourne, refugee organisations offer a range of programs and initiatives to help new arrivals regain a sense of community and belonging in their new country.

