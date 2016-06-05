SBS Kurdish

Settlement Guide: parent visas cost time and money

Passport and visa

Published 5 June 2016 at 5:18pm, updated 5 June 2016 at 5:24pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Obtaining a parent visa in Australia can be a long and costly exercise. Over 40 thousand parents are currently on a 30-year-long waiting list for permanent residency. It is little wonder many families are opting to jump the queue by paying a higher price.

