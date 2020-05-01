SBS Kurdish

Settlement Guide: Tax Return 2020: how to best prepare and lodge your tax returns?

Tax Return

Published 1 May 2020 at 4:55pm, updated 1 May 2020 at 5:00pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Roza Germian
Available in other languages

If you earned an Australian income between July 1 and June 30, you will need to lodge a tax return by October 31. Here are some ways you can claim tax refunds and lessen your tax bill for the financial year.

Available in other languages
