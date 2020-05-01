Settlement Guide: Tax Return 2020: how to best prepare and lodge your tax returns?

Source: Getty Images
Published 1 May 2020 at 4:55pm, updated 1 May 2020 at 5:00pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
If you earned an Australian income between July 1 and June 30, you will need to lodge a tax return by October 31. Here are some ways you can claim tax refunds and lessen your tax bill for the financial year.
Published 1 May 2020 at 4:55pm, updated 1 May 2020 at 5:00pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share