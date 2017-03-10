Settlement Guide: Tenants' rights in Australia explained

Rental Source: AAP/ Dan Himbrechts
When renting a property, tenants have key rights and responsibilities. However a new survey says many renters experience anxiety and discrimination, with new migrants particularly vulnerable to discrimination and exploitation in the housing market.
