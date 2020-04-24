Settlement Guide: The cultural diversity of Australia’s ANZACs

SBS Kurdish

The cultural diversity of Australia’s Anzacs

The cultural diversity of Australia’s Anzacs Source: Getty Images

Published 24 April 2020 at 7:34pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Available in other languages

Each year on the 25th of April we mark Anzac Day when we remember those who served and died in armed conflict. Anzac Day has become a symbol of Australia’s national identity. Anzacs means the soldiers of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps and included many Indigenous and multicultural servicemen and women.

