Settlement Guide: The cultural diversity of Australia’s ANZACs

The cultural diversity of Australia’s Anzacs Source: Getty Images
Published 24 April 2020 at 7:34pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Each year on the 25th of April we mark Anzac Day when we remember those who served and died in armed conflict. Anzac Day has become a symbol of Australia’s national identity. Anzacs means the soldiers of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps and included many Indigenous and multicultural servicemen and women.
