Settlement Guide: Water safety in Australia

Source: Lifeguard - Flickr/Walter
Published 15 December 2017 at 5:19pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:17am
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang, Audrey Bourget
Presented by MAYADA KORDY KHALIL
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Australia has over ten thousand beaches and summer is the best time to enjoy them. But many new Australians aren't aware of the dangers. So, how do you stay safe in the water?
Published 15 December 2017 at 5:19pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:17am
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang, Audrey Bourget
Presented by MAYADA KORDY KHALIL
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share