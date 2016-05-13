SBS Kurdish

Settlement Guide: what's superannuation?

Published 13 May 2016
Available in other languages

If you are currently employed in Australia, your employer should be paying a proportion of every wage you receive into a superannuation fund. This may seem like another tax on your earnings, but it isnt. So what is the purpose of super, and how does it benefit you?

