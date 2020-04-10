SBS Kurdish

Settlement Guide: Your rights and obligations when working from home

SBS Kurdish

Working from home

Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 April 2020 at 7:43pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Many Australians, along with workers from 88% of organisations around the globe, have had to adjust to the sudden change of working from home. Experts say it is in both the employer and employee’s vested interest to maintain a safe work environment.

Published 10 April 2020 at 7:43pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News