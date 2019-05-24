SBS Kurdish

Settlment Guide: How to participate in Australian life?

Published 24 May 2019 at 4:44pm, updated 24 May 2019 at 4:52pm
By Wolfgang Muller
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Every day, millions of Australians volunteer their time to improve the lives of less fortunate members of our community. Volunteers come from all walks of life and community organisations welcome new members from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds. The tireless efforts of these helpers and their free contribution to Australian society are celebrated during National Volunteer Week which starts on May 20.

