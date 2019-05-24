Settlment Guide: How to participate in Australian life?

Source: Getty Images
Every day, millions of Australians volunteer their time to improve the lives of less fortunate members of our community. Volunteers come from all walks of life and community organisations welcome new members from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds. The tireless efforts of these helpers and their free contribution to Australian society are celebrated during National Volunteer Week which starts on May 20.
