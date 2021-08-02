SBS Kurdish

Seven years since ISIS attack on Yezidis, over two thousand women, girls still missing

Yazidi community in Australia

Yazidi community in Australia Source: AAP

Published 2 August 2021 at 4:18pm, updated 2 August 2021 at 4:37pm
By Roza Germian
Seven years have passed since the Islamic State fighters first launched a brutal attack against the Yezidi people and other minorities in north western Iraq. The Free Yezidi Foundation (FYF) is holding an online commemoration on 2-3 of August. Founder of FYF Pari Ibrahim speaks with SBS Kurdish about the current situation of the displaced Yezidis and the efforts to find and rescue over 2800 missing women and children.

