Simon Lewis Australian lifesaver travelled to Greece rescue refugees

Refugee children rescued at sea Source: Simon Lewis
Simon Lewis-refugee rescue Source: Supplied
Published 27 June 2016 at 1:38pm, updated 29 June 2016 at 9:52am
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Simon Lewis, an Australian lifesaver, that traveled to Greece to help rescue refugees at sea. We spoke to Mr Lewis at the launch of Refugee Week in Sydney, he told us that it was the image of Alan Kurdi that made him take the decision to travel to Greece.
