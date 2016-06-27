SBS Kurdish

Simon Lewis Australian lifesaver travelled to Greece rescue refugees

SBS Kurdish

Simon Lewis

Simon Lewis-refugee rescue Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 June 2016 at 1:38pm, updated 29 June 2016 at 9:52am
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Simon Lewis, an Australian lifesaver, that traveled to Greece to help rescue refugees at sea. We spoke to Mr Lewis at the launch of Refugee Week in Sydney, he told us that it was the image of Alan Kurdi that made him take the decision to travel to Greece.

Published 27 June 2016 at 1:38pm, updated 29 June 2016 at 9:52am
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Refugee children rescued at sea
Refugee children rescued at sea Source: Simon Lewis


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News