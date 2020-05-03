Situation back home impacts refugees living abroad

On Tuesday, a fuel tanker blew up in Afrin in northern Syria, leading to at least 52 deaths and dozens wounded according to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. Among the dead were civilians and children. The blast caused a massive fire in the area of the explosion that engulfed nearby vehicles and structures.
The aftermath of a huge explosion in the Syrian town of Afrin, 28 April, 2020. Source: The White Helmets
Published 3 May 2020 at 3:33pm, updated 3 May 2020 at 7:02pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Jankey Joweesh arrived in Australia with his family in 2017 as refugees. Mr Joweesh is originally from Afrin; in this interview we ask him about his stance towards the explosion that took place in his home town and whether he still has any family back home.
