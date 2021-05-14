Skills for furute jobs

A future where Australia is run by Robats is a myth. Source: Getty
Published 14 May 2021 at 6:31pm, updated 14 May 2021 at 7:42pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
An international study predicts that three in five jobs will require advanced digital skills by the year 2030. But a recent RMIT report shows that one in four Australian workers don’t have the skills to operate in a rapidly digitalised work environment. This highlights a significant skills gap amid increasing automation in the economy
