Skin cancer in Australia: what are the risks and how to protect yourself

Applying sunscreen

Source: Getty Images

Published 1 November 2021 at 10:10am
By Chiara Pazzano
Australia has one of the highest rates of skin cancer in the world. Most skin cancers, including melanoma, occur after damage to skin cells from unprotected exposure to ultraviolet, or UV, radiation from the sun. This episode of Settlement Guide looks at the risk factors of skin cancer, including for people with darker skin tones and ways to stay sun-safe in Australia.

