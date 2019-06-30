SBS Kurdish

Small businesses grapple with ATO's 'biggest change since the GST'

Tax Time

Tax Time - Australia - wooden letters with tax form, magnifying glass, money and calculator

Published 30 June 2019 at 2:20pm
Presented by Roza Germian
Available in other languages

When the new financial year starts on Monday (July 1) small businesses with fewer than 20 staff will face sweeping changes in the way they interact with the Tax Office. The ATO describes it as the ‘biggest change since the GST’ and, as SBS Small Business Secrets found, some owner-operators are struggling with the new system.

