Some Kurdish dialects are in danger

Source: Supplied by Hatice Kamer
Published 12 July 2019 at 7:10pm, updated 13 July 2019 at 9:45am
By Hatice Kamer
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Our correspondent Hatice Kamer reports about a meeting held by intellectuals in Diyarbakir regarding Kurdish dialects. Also in the report there is mention of violence against women in Diyarbakir.
Published 12 July 2019 at 7:10pm, updated 13 July 2019 at 9:45am
By Hatice Kamer
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share