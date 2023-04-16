If you need help to quit smoking, call Quitline on 13 78 48.
South Australia to introduce tough new laws to ban vaping
Dr Dlear Zangana Credit: Supplied
South Australia will soon introduce tough new laws on outdoor smoking and e-cigarettes. Under the new proposed plan, it will soon be illegal to smoke or vape in more public places such as schools, indoor shopping centres, beaches, sports grounds especially around children and hospitals. We speak to Dr Dlair Zangana from Adelaide about his perspective as a medical practitioner.
