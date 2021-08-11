SBS Kurdish

Sponsoring a loved one to migrate to Australia

Family Visa

Published 11 August 2021 at 8:35pm, updated 11 August 2021 at 8:41pm
By Josipa Kosanovic
Presented by Roza Germian
Family migration makes up almost half of Australia’s annual permanent migration intake this year. With different visas allowing Australian citizens and permanent residents to reunite with their loved ones on Australian soil, here’s what you need to know about Australia’s family stream visas.

