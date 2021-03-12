Staying safe while rock fishing

Rock fishermen try to avoid an incoming wave at Diamond Bay Source: AAP
Published 12 March 2021 at 7:08pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Rock fishing is a popular activity in Australia, with over a million keen anglers climbing the rocks for their catch each year. But being unfamiliar with conditions can expose one to a high risk of injury or even death, making it very dangerous.
