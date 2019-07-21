Superintendent Peter Lennon retires after 40 years of service

Source: AAP/Gemma Najem
Published 21 July 2019 at 3:12pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Commander Detective Superintendent Peter Lennon has been in the police force and serving the community for the past 40 years. Unfortunately for the community in general the time has come for Commander Peter Lennon to retire after so many years of service. For the past few years Peter Lennon has been kind enough speaking to us on SBS Kurdish on matters such as safety tips. Detective Superintendent Lennon is kind enough to speak to us for the last time before he officially retires next Friday 26 July.
Published 21 July 2019 at 3:12pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share