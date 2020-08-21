Sydney Kurdish youth's soccer team in first place so far in the season

Source: Supplied
Sydney youth's soccer team, Blacktown Workers Club, has had a successful season so far. We speak to the team's captain Omid Jolan, regarding their latest activities, games and wins, during COVID-19. Their next game is on Sunday 23rd of August against Marsden Park.
