Sydney's Kurdish fashion designer-Razawa Ari

Razawa Ari
Published 27 March 2015 at 8:03pm, updated 14 April 2016 at 5:49pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Mrs Ari is a professional tailor specialising in traditional Kurdish clothes for women. She is originally from Slêmanî and has bee living in Australia since 2001. Mrs Ari tells us about the her talent and how she started her business for the Kurdish community in Sydney.
