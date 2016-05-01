SBS Kurdish

Syrian government condemned over attack on Aleppo

Image from video posted online by Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets after airstrikes hit a hospital

Image from video posted online by Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets after airstrikes hit a hospital

Published 1 May 2016 at 4:43pm
There's been widespread international condemnation of a devastating air attack on a Syrian hospital in Aleppo. The United States has described the strike - which killed dozens, including the besieged city's last paediatrician - as "reprehensible".

