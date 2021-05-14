Take control of your thoughts and change your life for the better

Halema Sharef Source: Supplied
Published 14 May 2021 at 7:29pm, updated 14 May 2021 at 7:57pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Halema Sharef a Kurdish mother from Melbourne, had been suffering from depression and anxiety for more than 15 years as a result of childhood trauma and life as a Kurd under the Baathist Iraqi regime. During last year’s lockdown in Melbourne due to COVID-19 outbreak, her daughter suggested Halema should read a book called "Breaking the Habit of Being Yourself" by Dr Jo Dispenza. From there, Halema's life changed like she has never imagined. Now she does not take any medications and has complete control of her thoughts.
