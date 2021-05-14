SBS Kurdish

Take control of your thoughts and change your life for the better

SBS Kurdish

Halema Sharef

Halema Sharef Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 May 2021 at 7:29pm, updated 14 May 2021 at 7:57pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS

Halema Sharef a Kurdish mother from Melbourne, had been suffering from depression and anxiety for more than 15 years as a result of childhood trauma and life as a Kurd under the Baathist Iraqi regime. During last year’s lockdown in Melbourne due to COVID-19 outbreak, her daughter suggested Halema should read a book called "Breaking the Habit of Being Yourself" by Dr Jo Dispenza. From there, Halema's life changed like she has never imagined. Now she does not take any medications and has complete control of her thoughts.

Published 14 May 2021 at 7:29pm, updated 14 May 2021 at 7:57pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dr Akrawi.png

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in Australia

Overhead View Of Young Woman Doing Online Shopping With Laptop

The benefits and dangers of online shopping

Britain Economy Businesses Hurting

Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet

Kurdish News

October 23 Weekend News