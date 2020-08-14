SBS Kurdish

Temporary migrants face extra barriers job-seeking during COVID-19

SBS Kurdish

Busy call centre

Busy call centre Source: Getty Images/GCShutter

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 August 2020 at 8:15pm, updated 14 August 2020 at 8:17pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The pandemic’s economic fallout has the Reserve Bank of Australia predicting the unemployment rate is likely to rise to 10 per cent by the end of the year, affecting not just local workers, but many temporary migrants whose job hunting efforts have become more challenging than ever.

Published 14 August 2020 at 8:15pm, updated 14 August 2020 at 8:17pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News