Tensions flare-up between security forces and protesters in Baghdad

Source: Supplied by Ahmad Ghafur
Published 26 January 2020 at 3:25pm
By Ahmad Ghafur
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Security forces have pushed closer to Baghdad's Tahrir Square, the main anti-government protest camp in Iraq’s capital, reopening several roads that were previously shut down by demonstrators demanding reforms and an overhaul of the country's political system. On Saturday, security forces fired tear gas and live bullets at Khilani Square, a few hundred meters away from Tahrir Square, more about the tensions in Baghdad from our correspondent in Erbil, Ahmad Ghafur.
Published 26 January 2020 at 3:25pm
By Ahmad Ghafur
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share