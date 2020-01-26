SBS Kurdish

Tensions flare-up between security forces and protesters in Baghdad

Protesters, Baghdad 25/01/2020

Source: Supplied by Ahmad Ghafur

Published 26 January 2020 at 3:25pm
By Ahmad Ghafur
Security forces have pushed closer to Baghdad's Tahrir Square, the main anti-government protest camp in Iraq’s capital, reopening several roads that were previously shut down by demonstrators demanding reforms and an overhaul of the country's political system. On Saturday, security forces fired tear gas and live bullets at Khilani Square, a few hundred meters away from Tahrir Square, more about the tensions in Baghdad from our correspondent in Erbil, Ahmad Ghafur.

