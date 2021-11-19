SBS Kurdish

Tensions rise as migrants gather on Belarus/Poland border

Polish servicemen use a water cannon during clashes between migrants gathering at the checkpoint "Kuznitsa" at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

Polish servicemen use a water cannon during clashes between migrants gathering at the checkpoint "Kuznitsa" at the Belarus-Poland. Source: AAP

Published 19 November 2021 at 7:10pm
By Tina Quinn
Source: SBS

Violence has broken out at the border between Belarus and Poland, as Polish border guards used tear gas and fired water cannons against migrants trying to enter the country. As the row that has led to a migrant crisis unfolding on Poland's border continues to escalate, the European Union is threatening widened sanctions on Belarus

