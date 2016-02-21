The arrest of PKK leader A Ocalan 17 years ago

Turkish Intelligence Service-MIT Source: AP
Published 21 February 2016 at 3:28pm, updated 21 February 2016 at 4:09pm
By Chahin Baker
Source: SBS
Topic of the Week: A historic SBS interview regarding the arrest of PKK leader Abdulla Ocalan 17 years ago. Chahin Baker interviewed the ex-secretary of the Socialist Party of Kurdistan, Kemal Burkay regarding the arrest PKK leader A. Ocalan..
