The benefits of mentoring

Mentoring

Teacher and students using digital tablet in classroom Source: Getty images

Published 23 August 2019 at 7:09pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The biggest cause of death for young Australians is suicide. Youth mentoring organisations are calling out for inter-generational mentors to address the concerns of young people before it gets too late.

Available in other languages
