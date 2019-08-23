The benefits of mentoring

Teacher and students using digital tablet in classroom Source: Getty images
Published 23 August 2019 at 7:09pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
The biggest cause of death for young Australians is suicide. Youth mentoring organisations are calling out for inter-generational mentors to address the concerns of young people before it gets too late.
