The dangers' of drink driving

Every year many lives are lost on Australian roads as a result of drink driving and speeding. Despite the significant risk of fines, accidents or losing their licence.





A new research reveals that more than a third of Australians still choose to drink alcohol when driving. Concerningly, just a tenth of Australians organise a designated driver when they’re out drinking. Ahead of National Road Safety Week (15-22 Nov), Sans Drinks is encouraging people to embrace mindful drinking and take steps toward a safer and healthier relationship with alcohol.





Founder of the Australian Road Safety Foundation Russell White says the new data is quite disappointing, especially to see that less then 10% of Aussies are organising designated drivers before going out.







“When we get behind the wheel of a car, we’re not just responsible for our own life, but also the lives of everyone around us. Because drinking is such an ingrained part of socialising in Australia, we need to get better at planning ahead or abstaining completely, or switching to alcohol-free drinks so we’re not even tempted to drink-drive,” Mr White said.





Tragically, around a third (30%) of road traffic deaths in Australia each year involve alcohol. This year as a result of drink driving 1,200 people lost their lives on the road.





With COVID-19 restrictions beginning to ease around the country, boozy social gatherings are bound to be plentiful this summer, but concerning new research reveals that one in five (20%) Aussies still drive despite not knowing if they are over the legal limit.





The research carried out by Sans Drinks also reveals that only one in ten (9%) Aussies organise a designated driver before going out on the town. This is especially concerning given that one in two (46%) millennials feel pressured to drink at social gathering.





Irene Falcone, founder of Sans Drinks recognises the risks associated with the societal pressure around drinking.

