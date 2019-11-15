The desperate situation of the town of Hasankeyf

Source: Supplied
Published 15 November 2019 at 7:30pm
By Hatice Kamer
Source: SBS
Our correspondent Hatice Kamer reports from Diyarbakir on the latest regarding presidents Trump and Erdogan meetings. After decades of legal wrangling, Turkish authorities have begun flooding a 12,000-year-old town as part of a dam project to power the region. Hasankeyf is one of the oldest sites of continuous human settlement on Earth.
