The dilemma for asylum seeker: how to earn enough to feed a family when you can't afford childcare
Salbiah (R) and Haqqi at daycare Source: SBS
Published 6 March 2020 at 7:21pm, updated 6 March 2020 at 7:44pm
By Lucy Murray
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Asylum seekers in Australia say they're struggling to look after their young children and work enough hours to put food on the table. Those waiting for their refugee claim to be assessed are unable to access childcare subsidies. Many families are faced with the tough decision to work fewer hours or pay $100 a day in childcare fees.
