SBS Kurdish

The dilemma for asylum seeker: how to earn enough to feed a family when you can't afford childcare

SBS Kurdish

Salbiah (R) and Haqqi at daycare

Salbiah (R) and Haqqi at daycare Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 March 2020 at 7:21pm, updated 6 March 2020 at 7:44pm
By Lucy Murray
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Asylum seekers in Australia say they're struggling to look after their young children and work enough hours to put food on the table. Those waiting for their refugee claim to be assessed are unable to access childcare subsidies. Many families are faced with the tough decision to work fewer hours or pay $100 a day in childcare fees.

Published 6 March 2020 at 7:21pm, updated 6 March 2020 at 7:44pm
By Lucy Murray
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News