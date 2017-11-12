SBS Kurdish

The formation of a new party to only represent Kurds

Ari Harsin speaking to the press

Source: supplied by Ahmad Ghafur

Published 12 November 2017 at 3:20pm, updated 12 November 2017 at 3:25pm
By Ahmad Ghafur
Source: SBS
A member of Kurdistan Region’s parliament, Ari Harsin has announced his resignation from KDP and formed a new party under the name of "nationalism". Our correspondent Ahmad Ghafur reports on the latest news from Kurdistan Region.

