SBS Kurdish

The Kurdish community in Perth

SBS Kurdish

Najmadin Said

Najmadin Said Source: Najmadin Said (supplied)

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 July 2016 at 8:58pm, updated 1 July 2016 at 9:04pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

We interviewed Najmadin Said who was a refugee and lived in New Zealand for the period of five years. The to follow his dream to study and become a pilot he came to Australia. Mr Said is the president of the Kurdish Association in Perth. We spoke to him about the Kurdish community and its activities in Perth.

Published 1 July 2016 at 8:58pm, updated 1 July 2016 at 9:04pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News