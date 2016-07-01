The Kurdish community in Perth

Najmadin Said Source: Najmadin Said (supplied)
Published 1 July 2016 at 8:58pm, updated 1 July 2016 at 9:04pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
We interviewed Najmadin Said who was a refugee and lived in New Zealand for the period of five years. The to follow his dream to study and become a pilot he came to Australia. Mr Said is the president of the Kurdish Association in Perth. We spoke to him about the Kurdish community and its activities in Perth.
Published 1 July 2016 at 8:58pm, updated 1 July 2016 at 9:04pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share