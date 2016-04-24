SBS Kurdish

The latest news about Qamishli

Deserted streets in Qamishli

Deserted streets in Qamishli

Published 24 April 2016 at 5:08pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Available in other languages

In the past few days the city of Qamishli in the northeast of Syria, on the border with Turkey has faced heavy fighting from pro-Syrian government forces and kurdish forces. We spoke to local journalist from WelatFM , Simav Hesen about the latest situation in Qamishli. We've also spoken to local writer Saleh Jengo.

