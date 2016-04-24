The latest news about Qamishli

Deserted streets in Qamishli Source: Simav Hesen
Published 24 April 2016 at 5:08pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
In the past few days the city of Qamishli in the northeast of Syria, on the border with Turkey has faced heavy fighting from pro-Syrian government forces and kurdish forces. We spoke to local journalist from WelatFM , Simav Hesen about the latest situation in Qamishli. We've also spoken to local writer Saleh Jengo.
