‘The main factor for the survival of the Kurdish language is its richness’: Ali Gurdili

Published 20 April 2021 at 9:57am, updated 20 April 2021 at 8:11pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
In the final episode of SBS Kurdish Podcast series; My Kurdish Language is My Identity we speak to sociologist and intellectual Ali Gurdili about the survival of the Kurdish language despite not having a standard written form of the language and what to do in order to preserve the Kurdish language for the future generation.
