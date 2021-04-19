SBS Kurdish

‘The main factor for the survival of the Kurdish language is its richness’: Ali Gurdili

Ali Gurdili

Source: Ali Gurdili

Published 20 April 2021 at 9:57am, updated 20 April 2021 at 8:11pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
In the final episode of SBS Kurdish Podcast series; My Kurdish Language is My Identity we speak to sociologist and intellectual Ali Gurdili about the survival of the Kurdish language despite not having a standard written form of the language and what to do in order to preserve the Kurdish language for the future generation.

