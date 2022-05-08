SBS Kurdish

The power of walking in nature- Bushwalking in Australia

SBS Kurdish

Blue Gum Forest, Blue Mountains National Park, NSW

Blue Gum Forest, Blue Mountains National Park, NSW Source: Auscape/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 May 2022 at 3:16pm
By Melissa Compagnoni
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS

Bushwalking is the best way to explore Australia’s unique and diverse natural environments. However, many visitor and newly arrived migrants underestimate how vast the Australian national parks are, and how easy it is to get lost. Whether you walk along designated trails or through remote wilderness, a bit of planning will help you avoid the risks and enjoy all the benefits of bushwalking.

Published 8 May 2022 at 3:16pm
By Melissa Compagnoni
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dr Akrawi.png

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in Australia

Overhead View Of Young Woman Doing Online Shopping With Laptop

The benefits and dangers of online shopping

Britain Economy Businesses Hurting

Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet

Kurdish News

October 23 Weekend News