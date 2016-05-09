The role of returning diaspora in Kurdistan

Dr Keles just returned from the Kurdistan Region where he gave workshops on transnational mobility and social network among highly skilled British-Kurdish young people and two seminars on digital diaspora as well as discussed with many Kurdish policy-makers about developing new and innovative diaspora policies, strategies and agencies to interconnect the Kurdish diaspora with their homeland.
Dr Janroj Yilmaz Keles is a Research Fellow at Middlesex University in Britain. His research areas include, media, ethnicity, ethnic conflicts, and nationalism.
