The role of returning diaspora in Kurdistan

Dr Keles in one of his seminars in Hewlêr/Erbil

Janroj Yilmaz Keles Source: Janroj Yilmaz Keles

Published 9 May 2016 at 11:48am, updated 12 May 2016 at 12:03pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Dr Janroj Yilmaz Keles is a Research Fellow at Middlesex University in Britain. His research areas include, media, ethnicity, ethnic conflicts, and nationalism.

Dr Keles just returned from the Kurdistan Region where he gave workshops on transnational mobility and social network among highly skilled British-Kurdish young people and two seminars on digital diaspora as well as discussed with many Kurdish policy-makers about developing new and innovative diaspora policies, strategies and agencies to interconnect the Kurdish diaspora with their homeland.

