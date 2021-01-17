The search for answers about the origins of COVID-19 in China

A bus carrying members of the WHO team leaves the airport following their arrival in Wuhan on 14 January. Source: AFP
Published 17 January 2021 at 1:16pm, updated 17 January 2021 at 1:20pm
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
A team of infectious diseases experts from the World Health Organisation are in Wuhan, China tracing the origins of COVID-19. But the Chinese government continues to tightly monitor access in the region as the world watches the investigation closely.
