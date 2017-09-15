SBS Kurdish

The singer with a unique voice is in Australia

Aynur Dogan

Aynur Dogan Source: supplied by Mukades

Published 15 September 2017 at 7:13pm, updated 16 September 2017 at 10:23am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Famous Kurdish singer Aynur Dogan was born in Dersim, eastern Turkey, and raised in Istanbul. Aynur sings music that is based on traditional Kurdish folk songs, many of them at least 300 years old. Anatolia Cultural Centre is the organiser of Aynur's concerts in Australia, one in Melbourne and one in Sydney.

