The Story of Chahin Baker

Chahin Baker 1969 a few months after his arrival in Australia. Source: Chahin Baker
Published 31 July 2016 at 4:18pm, updated 31 July 2016 at 4:20pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Chahin Baker arrived in Australia before nearly 48 years ago as a 22 year old, all alone. If not the first, he is one of the first Kurdish person to have arrived in this country. In this interview we asked him about his journey and life in Australia.
