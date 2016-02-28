SBS Kurdish

The Sykes-Picot Agreement and The Kurds

Dr Ekrem Onen

Dr Ekrem Onen

Published 28 February 2016 at 3:23pm, updated 28 February 2016 at 3:30pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Available in other languages

Dr Ekrem Onen is a reasercher and an intellectual who resides in Sweden. On the 20/2/16 a conference regarding the Sykes-Picot agreement and it's connection with the Kurds was organised, Dr Onen was one of the people on the panel. We asked Dr Onen about the conference, the situation in Syria, Turkey and ceasefire that is imposed on Syrian government and the opposition.Interview in Kurdish.



