The vital importance of education to refugee and asylum seeker children

Displaced, refugee Syrian children live in a truck after fleeing violence near the Turkish border

Source: AAP

Published 10 January 2020 at 7:14pm
By Bethany Bell (BBC)
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: BBC
Today there are more forcibly displaced people globally than at any time since the end of the Second World War. Over half of them are children, with a complex range of educational needs. So how should they be educated and given the opportunities to thrive in their new communities? A group of policy makers, teachers and experts recently met in the Austrian city of Salzburg for a global seminar to discuss and come up with recommendations.

