'They all look the same' how race perception is developed early

Published 15 September 2019 at 3:20pm
By Rashida Yosufzai
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
If someone has trouble telling people of another race apart, does that make them racist? A new study has shed light on what is known as the 'other-race effect' - when it's difficult to tell people of another ethnicity apart. The research found young children exposed to a multitude of different races and faces are better able to tell people of different ethnicities apart as adults.
