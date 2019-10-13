Thousands flee Turkish offensive in Kurdish held areas

SBS Kurdish

People in southeastern Turkey, at the border with Syria, watch smoke billowing inside Syria

People in southeastern Turkey, at the border with Syria, watch smoke billowing inside Syria Source: AAP

Published 13 October 2019 at 2:25pm
By Lydia Feng
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Tens of thousands of people have fled their homes in northern Syria, as Turkish forces escalated their cross-border offensive on Kurdish-held areas. US President Donald Trump has suggested Washington could mediate between Turkey and Kurdish groups to end the fighting which began after he pulled American forces from the Syrian border.

