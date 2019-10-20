SBS Kurdish

Thousands Kurdish-Syrian refugees arrive in Kurdistan Region

Smoke clouds rising from the scene of clashes between the Syria democratic forces (SDF) and Turkish troops and their Syrian opposition allies near Ras al-Ain.

Smoke clouds rising from the scene of clashes between SDF and Turkish troops and their Syrian opposition allies near Ras al-Ain.

Published 20 October 2019 at 3:57pm, updated 20 October 2019 at 4:01pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
Source: SBS
Ahmed Ghafur reports on the latest development in the region, as the conflict continues in Northern Syria, with temporary cease-fire being violated, thousands flee to the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Also in this report the mysterious case of the death of two journalists (husband and wife) and their infant child, in the Kurdish city of Slemani.

